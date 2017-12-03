Voters responded positively to Aam Aadmi Party in UP civic polls, says Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh today said that voters in Uttar Pradesh had responded positively to the party in the civic polls there and extended it a grand welcome into local politics.(PTI)

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh today said that voters in Uttar Pradesh had responded positively to the party in the civic polls there and extended it a grand welcome into local politics. The AAP won two posts of chairperson nagar panchayat and 44 of ward councillors. The results of the UP local body polls were announced yesterday. Addressing a press conference at the AAP’s office here, the party’s UP affairs in-charge Sanjay Singh thanked the voters in Uttar Pradesh for extending their support. “We highlighted the achievements of the AAP government in Delhi, and the voters in Uttar Pradesh accepted it and voted for us,” he said. Singh alleged that EVM machines used in the civic polls were “tampered” with. “The BJP won in those mayoral elections where EVMs were used while in nagar panchayat and municipal corporation elections where ballots were used they got very less seats,” he claimed.