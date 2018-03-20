VK Sasikala’s husband Natarajan Maruthappa passes away

As per hospital officials, he passed away due to multiple organ failures.

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s husband Natarajan Maruthappa, who has been ill for some time passed away at the age of 76 at a Chennai hospital Tuesday. He was admitted to Gleneagles Global hospital after complaints of the chest infection. Natarajan was put on ventilator on Monday as his condition deteriorated.

As per hospital officials, he passed away due to multiple organ failures, an ANI said. Last year, he had also undergone kidney and liver transplant.

Currently, Sasikala is lodged in central prison in Bengaluru. She is serving a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case.

