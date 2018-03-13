VK Jain, Arvind Kejriwal’s advisor and witness to Delhi chief secretary assault, quits: Here’s why

VK Jain resigns, vk jain resignation, vk jain kejriwal advisor resigns, kejriwal vk jain, vk jain has resigned

In a big development, VK Jain, the advisor to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has quit. The development comes days after Jain was questioned by police in connection with the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. As per a PTI report, Jain has resigned from the post of advisor to the Delhi chief minister, citing personal reasons and family commitment. Some sources told PTI that Jain has sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and a copy of the same to the lieutenant governor. Jain was appointed to the post in September last year. Earlier, Jain was working as the CEO of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), chaired by Kejriwal. Jain had gone on a week-long medical leave and had not been coming to the CMO since the incident happened.

Jain’s earlier stands on the matter

Last week, Delhi Police told a court that during interrogation, Jain disclosed that AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan surrounded the Chief Secretary Anshu Jain. He added that he saw them assaulting Prakash at Kejriwal’s residence. Jain’s statement was allegedly in contradiction with his earlier stand. Earlier, Jain had allegedly said earlier that he did not see anything as he had gone to the washroom at the time of the incident.

As per allegations, AAP MLAs had assaulted Prakash during a meeting at the chief minister’s residence on February 19. The alleged incident took place in the presence of Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. Since the day of the alleged incident, IAS officers have not been attending meetings with AAP ministers, and only maintaining written communication with them. Reacting strongly, the joint forum of Delhi government employees has demanded action against Kejriwal and Sisodia in connection with the case.