Visible results in preventing under-nutrition must be seen by 2022, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the progress made to prevent under-nutrition in India and has stressed that visible results should be seen by 2022, the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence. The high-level review meeting was attended by officials from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), NITI Aayog and other ministries here yesterday. The current status of malnutrition, stunting and related problems was reviewed at the meeting. Successful nutrition initiatives in some other developing countries also came up for discussion. The Prime Minister stressed on the need for working towards concrete objectives to reduce stunting, under- nutrition, low birth weight, and anaemia. He emphasised that visible and measurable results should be seen by 2022, the 75th anniversary of independence, a statement said.

Towards this end, real-time monitoring towards progress of nutrition outcomes was discussed, especially in the worst performing districts, the statement said. Senior officials told the prime minister that initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Mission Indradhanush, Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao, and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, were having a positive impact on nutrition. The Prime Minister called for convergence among all schemes of the Union and state governments, which directly or indirectly have an impact on nutrition outcomes. He said raising social awareness towards the importance of nutrition is necessary, to achieve the desired results. He stressed on the importance of using informal channels to generate this awareness.