Virgin Atlantic offers Independence Day special discount fares

Virgin Atlantic (Reuters)

Virgin Atlantic is offering a 30 per cent discount on return flights to the UK as part of a special Independence Day sale starting today. The 70-hour sale will be open till August 11 for a travel period up to March 31, 2018. As part of the scheme, a discount of 30 per cent will be offered on return flights in Economy, Premium Economy or Upper Class cabins, the UK-based airline said in a statement. Those already travelling with the airline will also be treated to Indian sweets. Those celebrating their birthday on August 15 will be offered upgrades subject to availability of seats, the airline said. Meanwhile, another UK carrier British Airways today announced it will start a five-a-week service from Heathrow to Nashville, US.

The new BA flight will commence from May 4, 2018, said the airline. The route will be operated by a three-class Boeing 787-8. Passengers from India can fly to Nashville via Heathrow with special return fares for economy class from New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai starting at Rs 82,192, Rs 82,831 and Rs 83,750, respectively. The fares will be valid for a travel period between May 4 and June 28, 2018.