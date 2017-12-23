Virbhadra case: Order on LIC agent Anand Chauhan’s bail plea expected today

The Patiala House Court on Saturday is expected to deliver the order on the bail plea of LIC agent Anand Chauhan, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. (ANI)

The Patiala House Court on Saturday is expected to deliver the order on the bail plea of LIC agent Anand Chauhan, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. Chauhan was arrested in July last year in Chandigarh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), under the provisions of the PMLA, for not cooperating with the agency. However, he was granted an interim bail by a special court for November 25 – December 5 for attending the wedding of his niece. Thereafter, the hearing on Chauhan’s bail plea had been adjourned for December 19 by the Patiala House Court. On the same day, the court had reserved the order for December 23. For the unversed, the ED in September last year had filed a chargesheet against Chauhan in the money laundering case involving Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and others. It is said that Chauhan was instrumental in investing Rs 5 crore in LIC polices in the name of the Singh, including his wife and children.