Virat Kolhi, Anushka Sharma wedding: On Twitter, Instagram, groom surprisingly, beats the bride; see how

The power couple of India, Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma on Monday promised each other to be bound in love. (Twitter)

The power couple of India, Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma on Monday promised each other to be bound in love for ever as the duo got married in Tuscany, Italy. After a quiet wedding, the newlywed issued a joint statement in a special way. Virushka, as they are called, took to their respective social media accounts (Twitter and Instagram) and announced their union. They shared a picture of their marriage and captioned it as, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

Interestingly, even before their marriage was confirmed hashtags like #VirushkaWedding #Virushka #VirushkaKiShadi were trending on Twitter and their fans were elated to hear the news when it was finally confirmed by the duo. At the time when the news was broken, Kohli’s post was liked over 497, 000and retweeted over 87,000, times on Twitter. On Instagram, his post has 4,032,805 likes. On the contrary, Anushka’s post has got over 367,000 likes and over 57,000 retweets, so far. On Instagram, her post has been liked by 3,117,964 fans. Well, surprisingly, the groom managed to beat the bride in numbers on social media. Clearly, the cricketer is miles ahead of his wife on the social media as far as fan connection is concerned.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017

Meanwhile, the couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December. The newly-wed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start preparing for upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin next schedule of a film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, the spokesperson had said.

Talking about Anushka’s future assignments, the spokesperson went on to add, “She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February.”