Virat Kohli, Sakshi Malik get Padma awards

In a great news for country’s sporting fraternity, ace cricketer and Indian captain Virat Kohli and Rio Oylmpics 2016 medalist Sakshi Malik were conferred with prestigious Padma awards today. Union Home Ministry had received over 5,000 nominations for the coveted Padma awards this year and has so far shortlisted only 500 of them during the three meetings of the committee. Sources in the ministry said that with the opening of online portal for receiving nominations, names of about 5,000 people have been received for the civic honours.

After shortlisting, they said, about one-tenth of the names are left but there will be another round of meeting on December 31 where further reduction will take place.

The awards seek to recognise work of distinction and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements, service in all fields of activities, disciplines such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry.

The Home Ministry has allowed nominations or recommendations for the Padma Awards 2017 to be sent only through online platform (www.padmaawards.gov.in) for which the last date was set to be September 15.