Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s grand reception in Mumbai on 21st Dec? Here is why they chose this date

Captain Kohli begins new innings!

This news story is breaking the internet. After it was confirmed that star cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have tied the knot in Italy, it has been reported that the newly married couple is all set to throw a grand reception in Mumbai on 21st December. The date has been chosen because Team India has a cricket match in Mumbai on 22nd Dec and the entire squad will be in the city, according to a report in Filmfare. The wedding reception is expected to be a grand one and several bigwigs of Bollywood, cricket and other sectors are likely to attend the most talked about marriage of the year.

Virat-Anushka marriage details

The power couple – Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli – have finally tied the knot, many media houses including news agencies have confirmed. Anushka walked down the aisle with Virat on Monday in Italy, in a private ceremony.

The wedding took place at a countryside resort named Borgo Finocchieto, one of the most expensive holiday properties in the world. The property is located in a small village called Bibiano – having a population of less than 100 people. It is in the Tuscany region of Italy.

Sparks flew between the two during the shooting of a shampoo commercial in 2013.

The duo recently made headlines with a commercial for a traditional attire brand wherein they announced the marital vows for the new generation. Since then, the rumours of their impending wedding had been rife.