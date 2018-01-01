Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wish Happy New Year 2018 from Cape Town, post picture; Virushka will leave you awestruck

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Cape Town. (Instagram)

Indian captain Virat Kohli who is currently in South Africa for the upcoming series against the Proteas wished the country Happy New Year 2018. Kohli on Monday posted a picture of himself with wife Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. He captioned the picture as,”Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all.” The power couple is spending some quality time before heading back to their respective professional fields and fulfil their duties. Indian cricket team, captained by Virat Kohli, reached South Africa on Thursday night and made their way to the hotel soon upon arrival. The team reached Cape Town, after departing from Mumbai, to play the three-match Test series which will be followed by six one day internationals and three T20 matches. The 56-day tour, starting January 5, is expected to be a true test for the Indian side which has stomped on the oppositions on domestic surfaces time and again.

India have not won in South Africa in 25 years, but Kohli maintained that Indian team has nothing to prove. “We have got rid of all the mental pressures of touring abroad and wanting to prove to people. We are not wanting to prove anything to anyone and our duty is to go out there, give our 100 percent effort for the country and get the result that we want to,” Kohli had said before departure.

“It all depends on the kind of mindset you get into as batsman. Any place, even Indian conditions can be very difficult if you are not in a good frame of mind, so cricket is played with ball and bat and if you are not there mentally, it does not matter the conditions you are playing in.

India have won only two Tests in South Africa over the years and the best scoreline has been a 1-1 series end on the 2010-11 tour.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah