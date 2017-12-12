Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma wedding: Virushka tie knot in Tuscany, Italy

India’s most watched couple –Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli — today tied the knot in Italy, ending days of suspense and media speculation about the couple’s marriage plans. (Twitter)

India’s most watched couple –Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli — today tied the knot in Italy, ending days of suspense and media speculation about the couple’s marriage plans. In one of the most awaited weddings in tinsel town and the playing fields, the two were married in a private ceremony, attended by close family members and friends, at a resort in Tuscany, Italy. “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you,” Sharma and Kohli said on Twitter, posting pictures of the wedding ceremony. The bride looked resplendent in a pink Sabyasachi wedding lehenga, while the groom looked dapper in a colour-coordinated sherwani from the same designer. “This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” they said in identical Tweets.

Sharma and Kohli, who were married with Hindu wedding rituals, will host a reception in New Delhi on December 21 followed by another bash in Mumbai for their industry friends and cricketers on December 26. The celebrity couple, who had been dating for four years, were tight-lipped about their wedding plans despite the hype in the media.

In October, a newspaper reported that an Italian wedding may be on the cards for the couple. The rumours intensified after Kohli was rested for the remaining ODI series against Sri Lanka. Sharma and Kohli, both 29, first met on the sets of a commercial. In a statement by Sharma’s representative, the couple said they will shift to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai later this month. After the reception, the couple will fly to South Africa where Kohli will be prepping for the upcoming series. The actor will spend the New Year’s Eve with her husband before flying back to Mumbai to start the shooting of Aanand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan.