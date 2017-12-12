Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wedding photos get over 5 mn likes, may break Selena Gomez’ Instagram record

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli tied the knot with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Tuscany, Italy on Monday. The wedding was a simple affair with family members and friends after which the couple shared the ceremony photos on Instagram. It has just been a day now and the wedding pics of Virat and Anushka have crossed into the realm of millions. The image posted by Virat has been ‘liked’ over 3,250,000 times. Whereas Anushka’s picture has been ‘liked’ over 2,500,000 times – almost 6 mn likes together!. This is only the beginning as the likes are expected to break Selena Gomez’s 25th birthday pics record which was posted four months ago and managed over seven million likes on Instagram this year.

This is not the first time that the couple, Virat-Anushka have posted pics of happy moments of love saga on Instagram. The below pic was posted by the couple day after Valentine’s Day and it was the first time ever that they made their relationship public after reports of a brief separation in 2016. The photo managed to get over 1.7 million likes.

Virat had special messages for both his mother and then-girlfriend Anushka on Women’s Day, The stylish Kohli shared this image which was ‘liked’ over 1.4 million times and wrote “My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and Anushka Sharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms.” Cue the “Awws.”

The wedding may have been attended by friends and family but with a reception lined up in Delhi on December 21, the excitement is palpable. After the wedding, fresh images of the power-couple in Italy have surfaced from a DJ party.

The wedding rumours came to be true on December 11 when both Virat and Anushka posted pics on Instagram. They wrote, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.” The wedding ceremony took place at a countryside 13th-century old resort called Borgo Finocchieto. The property has a tag of being one of the most expensive holiday destinations in the world.