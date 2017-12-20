Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma wedding: BJP asks MLA Panna Lal Shakya to mend ways for questioning Indian cricket team captain’s patriotism

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma marriage: Taking tough stance over Madhya Pradesh MLA Panna Lal Shakya’s remarks on Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding in Italy, BJP has asked the legislator to mend his ways.

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma marriage: Taking tough stance over Madhya Pradesh MLA Panna Lal Shakya’s remarks on Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding in Italy, BJP has asked the legislator to mend his ways. Shakya questioned the patriotism of cricketer Virat Kohli for preferring Italy over India to get married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. In a hard-hitting message, BJP leader S Prakash said it is not Shakya’s business to question Kohil’s patriotism. “The MLA who made this statement has no business to question the patriotism of Virat Kohli or Anushka Sharma, it is their choice to marry where ever they wanted to get married. The MLA who has made this statement has no right to tarnish the image of the BJP and I hope he mends his way,” he said.

While inaugurating a ‘Skill India Centre’, the legislator from from Guna, Shakya, told a gathering: “Virat earned money in India… But he didn’t find any place to marry in the country. Is Hindustan untouchable?” He went on to add, “Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Vikramaditya, Yudhishthir got married on this land. You all must have got married here. None of us goes to a foreign country to get married … (Kohli) earned money here and spent billions there (Italy)… (he) doesn’t have any respect for the country. This proves he is not a patriot.”

Shakya said that the training (imparted at Skill India Centre) would be useless, if the trainees would not work here. “After getting trained, you all should work here in the country. This would be the biggest national service. Otherwise, earn money and go to Italy to marry like Virat, enjoy picnic and come back,” he said. He even said that dancers from Italy become millionaires in India. “If you think minutely, then you will know that the dancers of Italy become millionaires here and you are taking country’s money there. Then what will you give to the country? Howsoever big one may be, he can’t become our ideal person. Our ideal person is one who is honest to the country and earns money through hard work,” Shakya said.

The Indian cricket captain and Anushka got married at a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, last week.