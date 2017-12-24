Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Mumbai Reception: From location, hotel to timing, get up to speed with this event

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, popularly known as Virushka, tied the knot on December 11, 2017 amidst close friends and family at one of the costliest wedding destinations in of Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, Italy, but the celebrations are still not over. (Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, popularly known as Virushka, tied the knot on December 11, 2017 amidst close friends and family at one of the costliest wedding destinations in of Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, Italy, but the celebrations are still not over. In fact, the glitziest part of the entire event may well happen in the near future. After the Tuscan wedding, the couple announced they would hold two receptions back in India: one in Delhi held on December 21 and another on December 26 in Mumbai. The couple’s reception pictures from Delhi went viral in the social media with even PM Narendra Modi present with the couple on the occasion. The day after, Virushka flew to the financial capital, Mumbai, to host their other reception, where friends from cricketing sphere and corporate honchos will be present. Here we bring to you all the details about the location, timings and who’s who of Bollywood to be present at the occasion.

Location:

St Regis hotel in Lower Parel has been chosen by Virushka to throw their lavish second reception on December 26. Party will be held at 23-foot high St Regis Astor Ballroom adorned with eye-catching chandeliers.

Astor Ballroom:

The Ballroom on the 9th floor of the hotel has a seating capacity of 300 guests over an expansive area of 6,433 square feet. The Ballroom is divided into three sections: pre-function area, Central Ballroom and the Astor terrace. The Ballroom receives ample sunlight and is airy because of ceiling to floor windows that leads to the Astor terrace.

Timing:

The reception is expected to start from 8 pm where stars from tinsel town will grace the couple with their presence. The star-studded affair is expected to continue through the night.

Personalities to be expected:

From Sachin Tendulkar, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Karan Johar, Rani Mukherjee, Nita and Mukesh Ambani and many others are expected at the reception.

Virat and Anushka started dating back in 2013 when the two met for a shampoo ad and had been going strong since then till their marriage. The Mumbai reception will be organised by the same team who planned their wedding in Tuscany.