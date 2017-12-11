Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma marriage: Wedding to take place in Tuscany? All we know so far

The suspense over cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma’s much-anticipated wedding has grabbed the attention of the fans stretching across the cricketing and entertainment worlds.

(Photo from Manywar ad/YouTube)

The suspense over cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma’s much-anticipated wedding has grabbed the attention of the fans stretching across the cricketing and entertainment worlds. The ‘power couple’ who is one of the most talked about celebrity couples in India today, are rumoured to be headed to Italy to tie the knot in Milan as the possible destination. As per the media reports, the grand affair will take place at a heritage property within a resort in Tuscany. The resort has been decked up for Virushka’s wedding, with a security cordon around the resort where invitation only guests will be allowed to enter. According to media reports, the wedding is going to be a typical Punjabi wedding, and professional Bhangra dancers were spotted at the venue.

The wedding is expected to take place on December 15 and not on December 12 with very few details emerging from either camps. Although no confirmations have come yet, rumours have been rife for some time especially with Kohli asking BCCI and the selectors for time off having played non-stop cricket over the past 48 months. Even though there is no official word from either end, Anushka’s publicist has maintained that the actress is going on a break.

Earlier, Australia’s iconic cricket venue Adelaide Oval had invited the couple to get married on the ground. The stadium had recently hosted the second Test of the ongoing Ashes and the management now wishes to host the high-profile celebrity wedding. The CEO of the venue, Andrew Daniels said that it would be fantastic for Virat to create more happy memories at the stadium which has been a happy hunting ground for the Indian captain.

While Anushka Sharma had reportedly left for Milan, Italy with her family, the news further added fire to the rumours of the big fat wedding. Virat Kohli’s family and close friends have already booked their tickets for Milan where the wedding will supposedly take place. Even Kohli’s former coach Rajkumar Sharma is believed to have taken leave to attend the couple’s wedding.

The couple has been together since 2013. They met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and the Bollywood actress has often been seen coming to cricket matches to see the Indian skipper play.

However, Team India players are not likely to be part of the wedding as they are busy in the current ODI series against Sri Lanka. The team also includes MS Dhoni and that means the most important person who groomed Kohli, will be missing out.