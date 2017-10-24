Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma marriage to happen in December this year? Here is what we know so far

Is there anyone who doesn’t know about Virat-Anushka? (Photo from Manywar ad from YouTube)

Is there anyone who doesn’t know about Virat-Anushka? Undoubtedly, this is one of the most talked about celebrity couples of India today. Obviously, the professional fields of the two are the two most followed domains in India – Cricket and Bollywood. Now, a big news is coming that star cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar actress Anushka Sharma may get married this December. According to a report in The New Indian Express, the marriage of Virat and Anushka is confirmed in December, however the dates are yet to be finalised. The report quoting multiple sources claim that Anushka will tie the knot with the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in December.

Moreover, the report says that Virat has already communicated his unavailability for selection for a Test match and the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in December. Reportedly, Virat has cited personal reasons behind his unavailability.

Notably, last year, Virat Kohli had quashed reports of his engagement with girlfriend, actress Anushka Sharma, saying they are not getting engaged on New Year’s Day. His reaction came after reports emerged suggesting that a star-studded engagement ceremony will take place on January 1 in Narendranagar near Rishikesh where the couple were holidaying. The arrival of Amitabh Bachchan in the town along with wife Jaya Bachchan and industrialist Anil Ambani had further fuelled speculation.

However, Virat ended the confusion on Twitter and said that when the couple decides to get engaged, they would not hide it.