Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma marriage pics to be sold? Here’s what couple is planning to do with money

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a dream wedding at Tuscany, Italy on Monday evening. (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a dream wedding at Tuscany, Italy on Monday evening. Since then, heart-melting photos of the couple have gone viral on the internet. Anushka and Virat ended days of suspense and media speculation about their wedding plans by getting married in a private ceremony. It was attended by close family members and friends only. It was reported that one night after the marriage, the couple attended a DJ party as man and wife for teh first time in public. Now, another report suggests that the couple has decided to make this wedding even more special by holding an auction for their wedding photos. All the money that will be earned through this auction, will go to charity.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan wished the star couple. It was in Shah Rukh’s “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” that Anushka made her Bollywood debut. The film released exactly on December 12 in 2008. “Ab yeh hui na real Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (Now this is what I call real Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi). My love to both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. May God bless you with happiness and health,” Shah Rukh, who worked with her in “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” and “Jab Harry Met Sejal”, tweeted.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan wished the newly married couple “togetherness always”. “Anushka and Virat, love and wishes for this auspicious day… Togetherness always!” he tweeted. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes to the just married Virat and Anushka. You both look wonderful together.”

Tennis player Sania Mirza also tweeted, “Congratulations you two. You look lovely and so so happy. Wish you all the happiness in the world.”

“Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you,” Sharma and Kohli said on Twitter, posting pictures of the wedding ceremony. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed Sharma in his last venture “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” tweeted, “Huge congratulations and tons of love to Anushka and Virat. Beautiful couple and I wish them and their loved ones the best years ahead.”