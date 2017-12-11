Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma marriage: From ‘Anushkaholic’‏ to ‘Virushka wedding’, how Twitterati reacted

Virat Kohli officially declares marrying Anushka Sharma (Source: Twitter/ Virat Kohli)

Virat Anushka Marriage: All rumours are over now. Finally after months of gossip Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma have finally gone and got married today. As per initial reports, the couple got married today at Italy’s Borgo Finocchieto. The report of their expected marriage was going on since last few days after reports of the couple flying off to Italy aling with family members and close relatives. There were reports yesterday thet the marriage of the couple would take place on December which turned out to be wrong.

Soon after leading Team India in the just-concluded Test series against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli requested BCCI for a break from ODI and T20I series against the visitors as he was playing non stop cricket for last 48 months. Last week, Anushka Sharma and her family members were seen at the Mumbai international airport leaving for an unknown destination, which led to speculation of marriage. The actress was photographed leaving from Mumbai airport in the midnight with her brother Karnesh and their parents and they even had a priest accompanying them.

It is said that the couple met each other in 2013 for the first time while working for a TV commercial. Rumours of them dating each other soon started and fans across the country eagerly waited for their marriage announcement.

Here is how Twitterati reacted

#VirushkaWedding शादी मुबारकviruska ….but. …..virat jaldi wapos aa jao… — Ghenwar Chand Panwar (@ghenwar_chand) December 11, 2017

#VirushkaWEDDING the king of centuries fallen for a duck ???????? awesome they look together. Cuties. — Parul Maheshwari (@Pa_Rules) December 11, 2017

Congratulations @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli on new beginning. May God bless you both with happiness and success. ???????????? #VirushkaWEDDING — MudHu Mudasir (@Imhumud) December 11, 2017

Congratulations To You Virat & Anushka, Happy Happy Married Life .. #VirushkaWEDDING — Rataram Patel जनेऊ धारी हिन्दू (@RitvikPatel1) December 11, 2017

Earlier, actress Jacqueline Fernandez almost confirmed that the couple was getting married. When reporters asked her how she would like to congratulate Anushka and Virat, the later couldn’t contain her excitement and replied, “I am so so excited. I think it is an amazing news. I am really happy for Anushka and Virat. I can’t wait for it.”