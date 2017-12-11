Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma marriage: Virushka wedding now official; couple to host reception in Delhi, Mumbai on Dec 21, 26

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy. (Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma marriage: Indian captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma promised each other to be bound in love forever. Yes, that is what the power couple, known as Virushka, revealed after they were married today in Italy. Virat, Anushka wedding was held today in Italy in a private ceremony. The wedding took place at a countryside resort named Borgo Finocchieto, Tuscany one of the most expensive holiday properties in the world. The property is located in a small village called Bibbiano – having a population of less than 100 people. It is in the Tuscany region of Italy. Virushka took to Twitter to officially announce their marriage and said,”Today we promised each other to be bound in love forever. We’re truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with love & support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thanks for being an important part of our journey,” tweeted Virat Kohli. Following this, Virushka’s spokesperson told reporters that the couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December.

The spokesperson added, “The newlywed couple will travel to South Africa where Kohli will start prepping for upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in first week of January to begin next schedule of a film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February.” The spokesperson also told the reporters that the couple will shift to their new residence in December. “They will be shifting to their new residence in Worli in December. We’re extremely grateful to media for their support & understanding in making this special occasion a memorable one and thank them for their continued love and support.”