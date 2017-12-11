Virat Anushka Marriage: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wedding held in Italy; power couple married, first photos soon

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have finally tied the knot?

Virat Anushka Marriage: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wedding is happening even as you are reading this! The suspense over the wedding bells of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is finally over. Perhaps, the most-anticipated wedding of the year has finally happened in Italy’s Borgo Finocchieto, according to initial reports. The power couple has managed to grab attention from both worlds of cricket and entertainment and had hooked most of the Indians on about the wedding. At 8:00 pm on December 11, the Virushka made the official announcement. Now, Virat Anushka wedding is really official! Yesterday, it was being reported that the marriage would take place on the 15th of December, but that turned out to be wrong.

After captaining the Indian side in the Test series against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli had asked for a break from the BCCI for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. Kohli asked for a break from BCCI and the selectors as he was playing non-stop cricket over the past 48 months. He did not exactly say he was exhausted, nor did he mention that he was getting married. He allowed the suspense to build up to a crescendo.

Similarly, a few days back on December 8, actor Anushka Sharma and her family were spotted at the Mumbai international airport leaving for an unknown destination. Then the rumours speculated that Bollywood diva was to tie the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli. We now know its true. They even had a priest in tow! Anushka was photographed leaving from Mumbai airport around 1 am with her brother Karnesh and their parents. Previously, Anushka’s spokesperson denied any information about the wedding of the Bollywood diva. “There is absolutely no truth to it (rumours of marriage),” Anushka’s spokesperson said on December 6.

The early leaks about the wedding suggested that it was expected to take place on December 15 and not on December 12.

It was way back in the December of 2016 when the reports of Virat and Anushka wedding first broke. But they turned out to be false. Over the next few months, the media has been abuzz with stories of their wedding. The couple has been in a relationship for a long time, going through many ups and downs. When a few people tried to troll Anushka on Twitter, it was Virat who came to her rescue.

We wish the power couple Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma a happy married life!