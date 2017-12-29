Viral Video: Watch Senior Congress MLA, women constable slap each other in public; Rahul Gandhi reacts

Asha Kumari, Congress MLA in Himachal Pradesh, lost her temper and slapped a lady constable.

Many times we listen to stories of politicians browbeating government officials in public. However, there are a very few incidents when these officials have also hit back. One such incident happened on Friday, when Asha Kumari, Congress MLA in Himachal Pradesh, lost her temper and slapped a lady constable. This indeed was a news. However, the incident became a bit bigger as the lady constable too slapped the lawmaker. Well, Asha Kumar was indeed in for a shock of her life as she was slapped from someone belonging to bureaucratic divisions of a state her party ruled untill a few days ago. News agency ANI reported that the MLA was allegedly being stopped by the police from entering party president Rahul Gandhi’s review meeting in Shimla. Asha Kumari, the MLA, is a senior Congress leader. She holds the office of All India Congress Committee secretary and, additionally, is AICC in-charge of Punjab. Kumari is a member of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Dalhousie. Kumari had last hit headlines after her appointment as the Congress in-charge of poll-bound Punjab. She had succeeded Kamal Nath days after he resigned following an opposition uproar but the choice triggered a controversy over her conviction in a land grab case. Kumari has served in various capacities in the party. She is an AICC secretary and four-time MLA. She has served in various capacities in the party and is a former union minister.

Asha, however, apologised soon after the incident and accused the constable of abusing and pushing her. “She (woman constable) abused me and pushed me, she should have shown restrain, I am her mother’s age, but yes I agree I should not have lost my temper. I apologize,” Asha was quoted as saying. Gandhi is scheduled to review the performance of the party workers in Himachal Pradesh election and the reasons for the debacle. Gandhi is also scheduled to deliver an address to the party workers in Shimla on his day-long visit to the hill state.

WATCH Shimla: Congress MLA Asha Kumari assaults woman constable, gets slapped back. She was being allegedly denied entry by Police in Rahul Gandhi’s review meeting

#WATCH Shimla: Congress MLA Asha Kumari assaults woman constable, gets slapped back. She was being allegedly denied entry by Police in Rahul Gandhi’s review meeting (amateur video) pic.twitter.com/puvMRnHKss — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

Gandhi commented on the incident soon after it came to his notice. Speaking to partymen, Congress chief said that such actions don’t represent party culture. “I am not happy at it. This is no way. No one has a right to raise hand against someone, at least not the Congress culture. I will not tolerate indiscipline in the party,” Gandhi said. Recently, BJP ousted the ruling Congress led by ex-CM Virbhadra Singh in the state. The party won elections in the hill state after bagging 44 seats in total 68 constituencies. On the other hand, the grand old party managed to secure only 20 seats.