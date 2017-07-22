From 136 kgs to 72 kgs, weight loss and body transformation of this boy will give you huge fitness goals; check his diet, work out video

Nainesh Chainani who weighed around 136 Kgs lost 72 Kgs in a year. (Instagram)

We keep coming across the great weight loss and body transformation stories of actors and actresses and other celebrities throughout the year but this story of 27-year-old common man Nainesh Chainani from Gujarat is taking the internet by a storm. The story of how this lad lost so much weight in just 2 years is a big motivation.

Chainani who weighed around 136 Kgs lost 72 Kgs in a year. Nainesh blames his lifestyle for his weight gain and says that he started with making healthy choices. Nainesh has shared a tiny part of his transformation journey on his Instagram account with a short video of him working out at the gym and has given his followers a glimpse of his struggle through the year. Here’s how the story goes:

The fact that he was not allowed to go for his cousin’s wedding because of the way he looked, hit him hard. Talking to Storypick, Nainesh said he did not blame his parents for it, he introspected and this event acted as an eye opener for him. Calling himself someone who was ‘weighed down’ by the extra pounds, he said that the denial of attending the wedding, “was enough to wake up the lazy couch potato.”

The chap then started his diet regime and took it to another level altogether with his determination. Talking about his diet he said he avoided eating anything which had oil, cheese and sugar but never rushed into things and changed his lifestyle at a gradual pace.

The Regime

Nainesh Chainani started with 40 minutes of walk 5 days a week and never looked back. He kept increasing the time until one day when he ran 21 KM half marathon. Chainani’s five pointer of keeping fit include -an accurat weighing scale, Activity tracker and a book of goals & stats. Socialising at gym is a big no for Nainesh Chainani and so was using his phone. Here’s his work out video :0

Cheat days

Nainesh Chainani took his diet seriously, but his took his cheat days even more seriously. He said it is very important to ‘shock’ your body otherwise the body gets used to the diet you are taking so he made sure he satisfied his taste buds on Sundays.