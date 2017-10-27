Violence in Dahod: Villagers pelt stones at policemen, one dead, three injured in firing

According to the police, around eight cops were injured in the stone pelting. (Twitter/ANI)

After a local resident was allegedly beaten up during interrogation by the police leading to his death, violence rose in Chilakota village of Dahod’s Garbada taluka late in Gujarat on Thursday night. According to sources, Kanesh Gamara, 31, was picked up by the crime branch officials on Thursday for interrogating him about his brother who was allegedly a wanted dacoit. The officials released Gamara around 3 AM and within an hour, he died. The mob, demanding that the police be booked on charges of murder, attacked the Jesawada police station early on Thursday morning, pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire. According to the police, around eight cops were injured in the stone pelting. To quell the crowd, the police hurled eight teargas shells and then fired at them in the evening, which led to the death of an innocent farmer and injured three others, reported The Indian Express.

The villagers said that Ramsu Mohaniya, the farmer from Amli village who was killed during the firing, had gone to the market in Jesawada to buy vegetables when he came in the line of the firing. Another villager, Kanu Bhuriya, who was also injured in the police firing was taken to the Vadodara civil hospital for treatment. Quoting him, IE reported, “The police hired my vehicle (a tempo) and I got a call to come to the Jesawada police station. When I came here and parked my vehicle, something hit me near the eye”.

(Twitter/ANI)

According to the Tejas Patel, the Dahod Deputy Superintendent of Police, the officials had taken Gamara in custody on Thursday around 2 AM to interrogate him about his brother who was involved in a dacoity case but had gone underground. Gamara’s relatives approached the police on Thursday morning enquiring about his death but soon over 500 villagers gathered at the station, pelting stones at the officials. He also said that an investigation had been initiated over the incident.