Violence during no-confidence motion against Khutan block pramukh Saryu Dei

A no-confidence motion against a block pramukh witnessed violence after her supporters allegedly fired in the air and indulged in brick-batting following which an FIR was lodged against 161 persons including a BSP MLC and a former MP, the police said today. A no-confidence motion was moved against Khuthan block head Saryu Dei yesterday. A number of supporters of Dei allegedly tried to threaten a group of block development committee (BDC) members by indulging in brick-batting and firing in the air so that they did not bring the no-confidence motion to remove here from the block head post. An FIR has been registered against 161 persons including BSP MLC Brijesh Singh, former MP Dhananjay Singh and former minister Shailendra alias Lalai Yadav yesterday night, SHO Khuthan Ram Murti said. Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. The no-confidence motion was later passed against Dei with 64 of the 109 members voting against the block head while the remaining 45 were absent.

