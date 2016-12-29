Vinod Kambli shying away as his Dalit status might oust him from Page 3, says Udit Raj

Udit Raj stated that in the Indian cricket team, there should be a quota for the Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe (SC/ST) players. (ANI)

Continuing his claim for reservation in the national cricket team of the country, Udit Raj, the Chairman of All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations today stated that in the Indian cricket team, there should be a quota for the Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe (SC/ST) players.

Earlier, yesterday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) brought forward the dalit background of former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli and stated his point over the issues in a tweet. Taking the name of the former cricketer, who was once compared with Sachin Tendulkar, Udit Raj tweeted, “Vinod Kambli you should not be shy of accepting that you are a Dalit and that was the reason of your exclusion from cricket.”

However, strongly reacting to the BJP MP’s tweet, Kambli tweeted, “Mr Raj, I don’t support any of your statements. Hence, i request you to refrain from using my name!!!”

Also Watch:

Today,in a statement to ANI, Udit Raj commented on Vinod Kambli’s reaction, saying, “Vinod Kambli told me he faced discrimination many times but now he shies away from it as his Dalit status might oust him from Pg3.”

With many with the impression that the BJP MP’s tweet came in the wake of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, where minorities play a key role in the polls, Twitterati flooded with tweets criticizing Udit Raj’s comments.