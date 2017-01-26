Vinay Katiyar remarks on looks anger Priyanka Vadra, BJP says not party view

While Priyanka said his comment “exposes the BJP’s mindset” and the Congress went on the offensive, the BJP quickly distanced itself from Katiyar’s remarks. (PTI)

Senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar kicked up a political row on Wednesday with his remarks that the BJP has “more beautiful star campaigners” than Priyanka Vadra. While Priyanka said his comment “exposes the BJP’s mindset” and the Congress went on the offensive, the BJP quickly distanced itself from Katiyar’s remarks.

Asked about the Congress naming Priyanka as a star campaigner for the Uttar Pradesh polls, Katiyar was quoted as saying, “Usse kya farak padta hai. Unse jyada to bahut si sundar aur mahilaayen, ladkiyan jo star campaigners hain…. heroine hain, wo jyada (sundar) hain… (What difference does it make? There are other women who are more beautiful than her, who are star campaigners… some are heroines…they are more beautiful…)”

He added: “I think Smriti Irani is beautiful and she is also campaigning”.

Reacting to his remarks, Priyanka said in a statement: “He is right… they do… And if that’s all he sees in my colleagues who are each strong, brave and beautiful women who have battled through all sorts of hardships to get where they are, then he makes me laugh even more. Because he exposes the BJP’s mindset towards the better half of the population of India.”

Stating that the “BJP has insulted India’s womanhood”, Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala demanded an apology from Katiyar.