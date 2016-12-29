Vijayawada: Meet Yadireddy, a beggar who donated silver crown to Lord Ram

At a time when many across the country are facing a severe cash crunch, the offering made by the beggar to Lord Ram came as a surprise for many. (Representative image: Reuters)

A 75-year-old Yadireddy, hailing from Nalgonda district of Telangana, had come to Vijayawada as teenager. During his search journey for livelihood he did many odd jobs and drove a rickshaw for almost forty five years. But for past few years, as he turned old, he started begging on the city streets.

He actually realised soon that he was earning more than what he needs and since he has no family, Yadireddy decided to spend his extra earnings on spiritual work.

“I believe in god and I have only survived till now due to the strength and courage he has given me. As a thank you, I am offering my bit to Lord Rama”, said Yadireddy.

“He was begging for many years in the temple premises and now performed a great gesture by decided to offering this to God. Yadireddy has become an inspiration to many as he has sent a message that money is materialistic and hence donesn’t matter while good deeds are heavenly, ” said Temple Chairman and MLA Gautham Reddy.

Yadireddy had earlier donated silver crowns to Sai Baba as well and now he has chosen to donate silver crowns for Kodanda Ramalayam in Mutyalampadu.

He spent nearly Rs.150, 000/- for silver crowns while he also donated Rs. 20, 000 for Nitya- Annadanam.