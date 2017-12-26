Vijay Rupani Cabinet 2017: Along with Rupani, a number of cabinet ministers are also expected to take the oath, while Nitin Patel will also take oath as the deputy CM.

Vijay Rupani was on Tuesday sworn-in as the chief minister of Gujarat for the second time in the presence of BJP stalwarts and ally leaders from across the state. The prime faces present on the occasion include PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Bihar CM and deputy CM Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi, senior BJP leader LK Advani, Shankersinh Vaghela, Keshu Bhai Patel and others. Along with Rupani, a number of cabinet ministers also took the oath, while Nitin Patel will was sworn-in as the deputy CM. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground. Nitin Patel was the first person to be sworn-in after Rupani. Like always, BJP government kept its cabinet small. Earlier, Gujarat cabinet had nine ministers including the chief minister and the deputy chief minister. The was a grand affair as the chief minister of all 18 BJP ruled states attended the ceremony.

Vijay Rupani Cabinet 2017: Full list of council of ministers and their portfolios in Gujarat

Cabinet Ministers

Chief Minister: Vijay Rupani

Deputy Chief Minister: Nitin Patel

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Kaushik Bhai Jamna Das Patel

Saurabh Patel

Ganpat Vasava

Jayesh Radadiya

Ishwarbhai Ramanbhai

Minister of states

1 Vijay Rupani Chief Minister of Gujarat, General Administration, Home, Administrative Reforms and Training, Planning, Industries, Mines and Minerals, Ports, Climate Change, Science and Technology and Information & Broadcasting and portfolios which are not allocated to any other minister

2 Nitinbhai Patel Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Roads and Building, Capital Project, Narmada, Finance, Urban Development and Urban Housing, Kalpsar and Petrochemicals

3 Ganpat Vasava Tourism, Tribal Welfare and Forests.

4 Bhupendrasinh Chudasama Education(Primary, Secondary and Adult), Revenue, Higher and Technical Education and Law and Parliamentary Affairs department

5 Chiman Saparaiya Agriculture and Energy

6 Atmaram Parmar Social Justice and Empowerment (including Welfare of Scheduled Casts, Welfare of Socially and Economically Backward Class), Women and Child Welfare

7 Babubhai Bokhiria Water Supply (excluding Kalpasar), Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Cow protection, Civil Aviation and Salt Industry

Water Resources , Agriculture, Co-operation, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, .

8 Dilip Thakor Labour and Employment, Devsthan, Disaster Management and Pilgrimage Development

9 Jayesh Radadiya Food, Cottage Industry and Printing, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs