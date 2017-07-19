Vijay Mallya jail treatment to be same as other inmates, no preferential treatment: India tells UK

India has started the process to extradite beleaguered tycoon Vijay Mallya from UK. (Reuters)

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi has told his counterpart Patsy Wilkinson, second permanent secretary in the British Home Office, that all the people extradited from the United Kingdom will be treated on par with any other criminal lodged in an Indian jail – India has started the process to extradite beleaguered tycoon Vijay Mallya from UK. Mehrishi also told Wilkinson that facilities available to prisoners in India are at par with the facilities available to prisoners in European nations. Mehrishi, according to a PTI source, also told his British counterpart that any person extradited from the UK to India will be lodged in a proper prison which will have facilities which are at par with European jails, according to a PTI report.

India, has also made it very clear to the UK that no person extradited to India will be given any preferential treatment and will be treated as any other prisoner. Mehrishi has asked the Home Office secretary to convey the same information to the court in London which is hearing Vijay Mallya’s extradition case.

Vijay Mally had told the court that he did not want to be extradited as the condition of the prisons are below standard. The Indian delegation led by Mehrishi has told the British that the prison cells in India are bigger than the prison cells in the UK and that the jails have proper medical facilities in the form of a hospital within the confines of the jail, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has written to the Maharashtra government asking them to improve on the current conditions in the Arthur Road Jail where Mallya would be lodged if he is extradited to India. Mallya is wanted in India for defaulting on loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.