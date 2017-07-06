Vijay Mallya extradition case: London court to hear case today

The official sources have said the material proof submitted relating to the case was “large and complex.” (IE)

Vijay Mallya extradition case: Centre has submitted relevant papers against fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in connection with the extradition case and the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London will today conduct the second hearing of the matter, according to a report from Hindustan Times. The official sources have said the material proof submitted relating to the case was “large and complex,” the report said. Mallya, 61, is wanted by the Indian authorities for defaulting on payment of loans worth around Rs 900 crore. Earlier on June 13, Mallya appeared for the first hearing in the court.

The CBI and the Crown Prosecution Service was given four weeks’ time by the court to file evidence, according to NDTV.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which represents India in court rejected the claim that the Indian government’s extradition request was criticised during the June hearing by the chief magistrate.

It is learnt that all necessary steps were taken by the Indian government to ensure that there were no gaps in the Mallya case, taking lessons from the earlier cases that were unsuccessful due to the quality of paperwork or evidence.

The London court while hearing the case will also further decide a timetable for the proceedings in the case.

A joint team of CBI and Enforcement Directorate had earlier visited London during April and May 2017 to discuss the Mallya case with the British agencies.

After being arrested by Scotland Yard in April on fraud allegations, Mallya was released on conditional bail a few hours later after paying a bail bond of 6,50,000 pounds.