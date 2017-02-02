Vijay Mallya case: Emails expose Kingfisher Airlines links with then banking secretary Amitabh Verma under UPA

Vijay Mallya. Source: Reuters

The previous Manmohan Singh-led UPA government has landed in more trouble after some new revelations emerged in the wake of earlier ones that targetted former finance minister P. Chidambaram and the then prime minister Manmohan Singh. In an exclusive diclosure by CNN News 18, it has been revealed that Amitabh Verma, who was the then banking secretary, was allegedly the common link between the UPA government and Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines. A chain of emails exchanged between the two parties allegedly prove that Amitabh Verma helped in the process.

The first email that was shown by the channel is dated April 23, 2009 was sent by A. Raghunathan CFO, Kingfisher Airlines to banking secretary Amitabh Verma which states, ‘further to our telecon this morning and as advised by you, I have sent an email to the CMD of PNB and a letter to the chairman of SBI. I am seeking an appointment with the MD of SBI for tomorrow. Thank you for your kind assistance.’

Another email dated November, 2009 has been sent by A. Raghunathan CFO, Kingfisher Airlines to Vijay Mallya says, ‘As per your advice I had discussed this matter with mr amitabh verma and I have again as requested by mr verma sent him a detailed note on the A340 PDP problem.’

A third email dated March 26, 2009 sent by United Breweries Group CEO Ravi Nedungadi to Vijay Mallya reads as, ‘Amitabh called me to ask how the SBI meeting went. I emphasized the urgency to dispose the money and Amitabh said that he has spoken to Mr. Bhat and that this ad hoc disbursement would happen, as regards PNB, Amitabh said that we should submit the same proposal to them and only hint that we have submitted to SBI.’