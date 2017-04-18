  3. Vijay Mallya arrested in London over Kingfisher Airlines case; Check out the reactions on Twitter

Vijay Mallya arrested in London over Kingfisher Airlines case; Check out the reactions on Twitter

As soon as the news of the sudden arrest of Vijay Mallya in London hit headlines, micro-blogging platform Twitter exploded with some hilarious reactions even as the beleaguered billionaire was granted immediate bail.

By: | Published: April 18, 2017 6:45 PM
Vijay Mallya, Vijay Mallya arrest, Vijay Mallya case, Vijay Mallya news, Vijay Mallya Twitter reaction, liquor baron, vijay mallya bail, Kingfisher Airlines loan default case, Theresa May, Mallya arrested in London, Arun Jaitley, Narendra Modi As soon as the news of the sudden arrest of Vijay Mallya in London hit headlines, micro-blogging platform Twitter exploded with some hilarious reactions even as the beleaguered billionaire was granted immediate bail. (Source: PTI)

As soon as the news of the sudden arrest of Vijay Mallya in London hit headlines, micro-blogging platform Twitter exploded with some hilarious reactions even as the beleaguered billionaire was granted immediate bail. The liquor baron, who is wanted by the Indian security agencies in the Rs 9,000 crore Kingfisher Airlines loan default case, was arrested by Scotland Yard earlier today. However, the businessman got bail within hours of arrest and is reportedly back in his penthouse in London. Mallya had fled India for the UK after a lookout notice was issued against him.

Mallya’s arrest came after the Indian government had requested UK Prime Minister Theresa May to extradite him. The request was made by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley when he met the UK Chancellor. Later in February this year, the UK authorities informed that the request of Mallya’s extradition had been certified. “The UK Home department on February 21 conveyed that the request of India for extradition of Mallya has been certified by the secretary of state and sent to the Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a district judge to consider the issue of releasing of warrant,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay had revealed. Check out the top Twitter reactions:

Mallya was declared a wilful defaulter in 2016 following several failures to re-pay a sum related to Kingfisher Airlines that was grounded in 2012. Mallya, in total, owes over Rs 9,000 crore to Indian banks including SBI, PNB, IDBI Bank, BoB, Allahabad Bank, Federal Bank and Axis Bank and others.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top