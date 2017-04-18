  3. Vijay Mallya arrested in London: Beleaguered businessman hits out at Indian media, dubs reports as ‘hype’

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya who was arrested earlier today by Scotland Yard in London, procured bail three hours later.

New Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2017 5:08 PM
Industrialist Vijay Mallya. (PTI)

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya who was arrested earlier today by Scotland Yard in London, procured bail three hours later. He then took to twitter after his release where he took a jibe the Indian media and wrote “Usual Indian media hype. Extradition hearing in Court started today as expected.” Liquor Baron Vijay Mallya was wanted by Indian security agencies for a long time now. Mallya was arrested under Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty  (MLAT) after India had made an extradition request to UK authorities.

The tweet by Vijay Mallya-

“Industrialist Vijay Mallya, declared a proclaimed offender, arrested on extradition warrant,” Scotland Yard was quoted as saying by PTI after Mallya’s arrest earlier today.

Further details awaited.

