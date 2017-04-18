Vijay Mallya arrested: From former Kingfisher employee, NDA ministers to Congress, here are the reactions

Vijay Mallya was arrested by the Scotland Yard on Tuesday but was given bail later. (Source: PTI)

Vijay Mallya was arrested by the Scotland Yard on Tuesday afternoon but after about an hour’s drama was granted bail. According to the TV reports, Vijay Mallya was arrested under Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) after India had made an extradition request to UK authorities. The arrest and the drama folded after that drew mixed reactions from all sections. While the statement released said the arrest was made on the basis of extradition request sent by the CBI, Congress leader Rajdeep Surejwala said the government should stop misleading people.

#WATCH @TheVijayMallya will be brought back to India & due process of law will be followed: Santosh Gangwar, MoS, Finance #MallyaArrested pic.twitter.com/ZTuCyBtxx2 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 18, 2017

Talking to news agency ANI, he said, “But within 1 hour, Vijay Mallya got bail. So the Govt should stop misleading the ppl of India.” The Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar stood by the fact that Vijay Mallya will be brought back to India and due process of law will be followed. A former employee of Kingfisher Neetu Shukla expressed pleasure by saying, “Very happy, will be even happier the day we are paid our dues and get justice.”

However, the most striking reaction came from the liquor baron himself. Mallya broke the suspense around his arrest with a sensational tweet. Minutes after the news of him getting a bail broke out, Mallya posted a tweet saying, “Usual Indian media hype. Extradition hearing in Court started today as expected.”

Usual Indian media hype. Extradition hearing in Court started today as expected. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 18, 2017

The statement released by the Scotland Yard said, “Industrialist #VijayMallya, declared a proclaimed offender, arrested on an extradition warrant. Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Extradition Unit have this morning, Tuesday 18 April arrested a man on an extradition warrant. Vijay Mallya, 61 (18/12/1955), was arrested on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud. He was arrested after attending a central London police station, and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today, 18 April.”