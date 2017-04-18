Vijay Mallya arrest reflects Narendra Modi government’s will to act against liquor baron, says BJP

BJP spokesperson also said that the party has put in its best effort to bring back Mallya as the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had taken up the issue with his British counterpart. (Source: IE)

Speaking after the arrest of liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s arrest by the Scotland Yard in London on April 18, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nalin Kohli has said that the move underlines Narendra Modi-led government’s will to act against people who are accused of defrauding public resources. Kohli stressed that it is a confirmation of the government’s rentless efforts and commitment to act against those who are involved in illegal activities including black money laundering.

BJP spokesperson also informed that the Central government has made it clear that such people will be dealt with severely. Kohli also said that the party has put in its best effort to bring back Mallya as the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had taken up the issue with his British counterpart.

Kohli also said that all money laundering cases in the country have been taken up with utmost priority. Right from setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to counter black money laundering in the first cabinet meeting under the supervision of PM Modi to the ongoing efforts made for extradition process against Mallya, the Central government has been active at every level.

“Investigation agencies have a free hand to act without fear and favour,” Kohli said. The Kingfisher Airlines owner was arrested in London earlier today on India’s request for extradition on fraud charges. However, he was released on bail hours later.

Earlier in February this year, concerned officials from UK had informed India that its request to extradite Mallya was certified. Informing the media about the same, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, “The UK Home department on February 21 conveyed that the request of India for extradition of Mallya has been certified by the secretary of state and sent to the Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a district judge to consider the issue of releasing of warrant.”

(With inputs from PTI)