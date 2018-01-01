Vijay Keshav Gokhale appointed as Foreign Secretary, official order states

Vijay Keshav Gokhale appointed as Foreign Secretary

In yet another big-ticket appointment by the Narendra Modi government, Vijay Keshav Gokhale has been named as the new Foreign Secretary. This was revealed by an official order today evening. Gokhale is at present secretary (economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Gokhale, a 1981-batch officer of Indian Foreign Service (IFS), was India’s Ambassador to China. From October 2013 to January 2016, Gokhale was the Ambassador of India to Germany. Gokhale was also the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia from January 2010 to October 2013. In June 2017, Vijay Keshav Gokhale was appointed as the economic relations secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Gokhale has replaced S Jaishankar as Foreign Secretary of India. S Jaishankar completes his tenure on January 28. Jaishankar occupied the position since January 2015 for two years. He was given a one-year extension in January last year. Jaishankar joined Indian Foreign Service in 1977. Jaishankar previously served as Indian Ambassador to the United States from 2013 to 2015, and China from 2009 to 2013. Jaishankar was also regarded as a key player in negotiating the Indo-US civilian nuclear agreement under the former PM Manmohan Singh led UPA government.