Vijay Goel, Manish Sisodia clash over house tax waiver

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel today sought to blunt the AAP’s attack over a tax waiver for his ‘haveli’ in old Delhi, saying heritage properties are given such incentives across the world. Goel’s remarks came on a day Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made a fresh attempt to corner BJP on the issue against the backdrop of AAP’s poll promise to waive house tax for the residents of the national capital.

In a video message, Sisodia wondered when Goel was a “beneficiary” of a property tax waiver given by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, why a similar benefit should not be extended to the public. “It is a haveli, in the heritage list of the Delhi government. The Heritage Conservation Committee which includes the additional secretary of Urban Development, officials from MCD, DDA, NDMC and experts cleared the proposal for its restoration,” Goel said.

The BJP leader told PTI that worldover heritage properties are given incentives including tax benefits and that the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), chaired by Sisodia, had passed a resolution in favour of similar steps. Sisodia also accused the BJP leaders in the civic bodies of having “pocketed” earnings made from advertisement and parking revenues.

Goel bought the 150-200 years old ‘Haveli Dharampura’ in the Walled City from its owner 11 years ago and effected restoration.

The AAP had earlier alleged that the North MCD had changed norms to forgo house tax for Goel’s property last year.