Vigilantes beat man to death in Rajasthan’s Alwar for transporting cows in truck

In an unfortunate incident, a man was beaten to death allegedly by a group of people in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. It has been learned that the victim was reportedly attacked by a cow vigilante group as the accused suspected the deceased was smuggling cows through Rajasthan. The man hailed from Haryana. The incident took place on April 1 on National Highway 8. The victim succumbed to his injuries three days after the incident on Monday night. According to reports, no arrests have been made so far in connection with the case. “We have registered a case of murder against six persons and 200 unknown people,” Ramesh Sinsinwar, the station house officer of Bahror told the Hindustan Times.

In Delhi, four persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking a couple after the woman allegedly hurled a stone at a cow. The incident happened on March 31 when Jaishankar and his wife Sharmila, who live in slums in Savitri Camp in south Delhi’s Kusum Pahadi area, were going to a nearby toilet when a cow came running towards them, police said.

#WATCH: 5 men beaten up & their vehicle vandalised by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan’s Alwar; later 1 man succumbed to injuries (01.04.2017) pic.twitter.com/almfW9W954 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 5, 2017

The area houses a temporary cowshed. Sharmila allegedly hurled a stone at the cow to scare it away. But within no time, some cow owners arrived there and allegedly attacked the couple, they added. Jaishankar alleged that his brother, who intervened to save him, was also hurt in the incident. He filed a police complaint on April 1. A case was registered in Vasant Kunj (North) police station for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint. The day after the attack on Jaishankar and his wife, Uday Chand Mahal, a driver, was also attacked. He claimed he was attacked since he had stepped in to stop the crowd from assaulting the couple.

Meanwhile, the spiritual head of Ajmer dargah has said that the government should put a ban on the slaughter of all bovine animals as well as the sale of beef to promote communal harmony in the country. Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan has said that Muslims should take initiative to stay away from slaughter of bovine animals and not consume beef so that a good and positive message could be communicated in the country. He announced that he and his family members will not eat beef now onwards and said that the government should declare cow as the national animal.

Releasing his message in the presence of religious heads of various shrines from different parts of the country during 805th annual Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer, Khan also said that saying ‘triple talaq’ at one time for seeking divorce is not as per the Shariah law and Muslims should refrain from disobeying the Sharia law. “The government should widely impose ban on slaughtering of all bovine animals and sale of beef, which is one of the prominent reasons for communal hatred. Muslims should become an example by taking resolution to not consume beef in the interest of communal harmony in the country,” he said.

Welcoming the Gujarat government’s move to enact a law with the provision of life sentence for those found guilty of cow slaughter, the Deewan said that the central government should declare cow as the national animal if the government wants to protect it.

