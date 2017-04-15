Videos of personnel beating youth emerge, army says will verify and act

The purported videos emerged just a day after another video in which army personnel were seen having tied a youth to the fender of their jeep and parading him through villages in Budgam district to bring stone-pelting under control.(PTI)

Two videos, showing military personnel beating up youth and forcing them to shout anti- Pakistan slogans, are doing rounds on social media after which army said that it would ascertain the veracity of the footage and take appropriate action. The purported videos emerged just a day after another video in which army personnel were seen having tied a youth to the fender of their jeep and parading him through villages in Budgam district to bring stone-pelting under control.

In one of the videos that emerged today, four army personnel are seen catching hold of student from Pulwama degree college, pin him to the ground and thrash him with a cane. In the second video, three youth who seem to be under army custody in a vehicle are forced by a soldier to abuse Pakistan and shout slogans like “Pakistan murdabad”.

“Azaadi chahiyay tum ko (do you want freedom)?” the soldier is seen asking the youth before slapping them and hitting them with a stick. Blood is seen oozing from the forehead of one of the youths in the army vehicle.

You may also like to watch:

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said the veracity of the videos is being ascertained. “Action will be taken against those found guilty of misconduct,” Col Kalia said. It is not yet clear who shot the videos but they are being circulated across social media platforms, leading to condemnation from netizens of Kashmir.

“This is complete impunity. Yesterday human shield. Today breaking into a government college in the daylight and these brutal incidents,” a Facebook user commented on the video.

Yesterday, a video emerged in which army personnel had tied a youth to fender of their jeep and paraded him through several villages in Budgam district to bring stone-pelting under control.

The video drew widespread condemnation, prompting Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to seek a detailed report from the state police. Army also began an internal investigation into the incident.