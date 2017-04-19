Video row: BSF sacks jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, says TV report

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose social media post on sub-standard food quality triggered a controversy, has been sacked by BSF, according to India Today report.

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose social media post on sub-standard food quality triggered a controversy, has been sacked by BSF, according to India Today report. According to PTI report, an inquiry for reported breach of discipline was instituted against BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav. Officials had said the Staff Court of Inquiry (SCoI) would soon wrap up its investigation and submit its recommendations to the Border Security Force DG here. Meanwhile, the Home Ministry had taken strong exception a fresh video of Yadav and has asked the BSF to look into it as part of the inquiry. A senior Ministry official had said Yadav had crossed the line of discipline and broken service rules by posting the second video.

In another video, Yadav had alleged that he is being “mentally tortured” and that his attempt to post the first video was to bring to light the alleged prevailing corruption in his organisation. “The Prime Minister had said so (eradication of corruption)…I was doing the same. Is this (inquiry) what I should be getting in return?,” he said in the short video claiming he surrendered his phone to the authorities on January 10 and it has been “tampered with”.

Watch this video

In the first videos uploaded on social media, Yadav had alleged that while government procures essentials for the soldiers, the higher-ups and officers “sell them off” in an “illegal” manner in the market and they have to suffer.

In February, The family members of Yadav had met the forces Director General here seeking speedy disposal of the inquiry instituted against him. Officials had said Yadavs wife Sharmila Yadav, her elder brother and ex-paramilitary association General Secretary Ranbir Singh met Border Security Force chief K K Sharma. They were assured that a “fair inquiry as per procedure” will be conducted in the case, according to a PTI report.

They said Yadavs family had expressed desire to meet the DG following which todays meeting was arranged. The BSF had recently rejected the voluntary retirement plea of Yadav.

The move by the countrys largest border-guarding force had not been seen kindly by Yadavs family which had alleged that the trooper was being “threatened and tortured mentally”.

Rejecting Yadavs plea under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), BSF said it has been “cancelled pending the Court of Inquiry (CoI) and finalisation of its recommendations”.

“Cancellation of VRS was communicated to constable Yadav on January 30 evening only,” BSF said in a statement while making it clear that he “has not been arrested” as alleged by the family.

Yadav’s wife had claimed that her husband had called her and claimed that he was being threatened and harassed and that he has been put under arrest. Officials in the force had said that as per the laid down procedures under a Court of Inquiry, all witnesses in a case are questioned by the probe team till the investigation is complete.

PMO also sought a detailed factual report on it from the Union Home Ministry and BSF. The ministry had informed PMO that BSF has maintained that there was no shortage of rations at any post and that security the personnel deployed along the borders never complained about food.

The border-guarding force had also came out with fresh guidelines for maintaining high quality of food for its personnel after the video went viral.

(With agency inputs)