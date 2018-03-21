Amid the rising cases of rape and sexual harassment in the country, a video has emerged in Indore city in Madhya Pradesh where a rape victim’s mother is seen thrashing a rape victim.

Amid the rising cases of rape and sexual harassment in the country, a video has emerged in Indore city in Madhya Pradesh where a rape victim’s mother is seen thrashing a rape victim. In the video, the woman is seen repeatedly slapping the accused who was handcuffed. The woman is burqa-clad and is thrashing the youth who is accused of raping her daughter. Meanwhile, the woman is slapping the accused while he was in police custody in Indore. The cops can be seen standing with the accused and they are not stopping the woman from doing so. Further details are awaited in the case.

WATCH:

#WATCH: Mother of a rape victim thrashed the accused while he was in police custody in Indore #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/E36yiZp0H4 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

Recently many cases of rape have surfaced from Indore. On Monday, three persons, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a teenage girl. The girl’s body was found in the city’s Kishengang area on March 13. The girl was first raped and then strangulated. Her body was packed and then dumped in Kishanganj forest area. In another shocker, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a gaming zone employee at an upscale mall in Indore on the International Women’s Day. The accused took the girl to a corner in the Treasure Island mall on Mahatma Gandhi Road, when she was playing in the gaming zone, and raped her. The victim had gone to the mall with her family members. The Congress has attacked the BJP government in the state over the issue.

Last year in July, a 38-year-old woman had claimed that she was raped by two men after her husband lost her to them in a game of gambling. The woman had alleged that her husband “lost her” in a gambling bet to two people. Later the men allegedly raped her claiming they had “won her from her husband” who had put her at stake in a game of gambling.