Video of Sikh boy beaten in US goes viral, Sushma Swaraj assures quick action

Taking cognizance of a 14-year-old Sikh boy being punched and knocked down by his own classmates in United States’ Washington state, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, on Saturday, said that she has asked the U.S. Indian Embassy to report her back on the incident. According to The Times Of India, the Sikh boy’s father has claimed that the boy was beaten because he is of Indian descent. The boy was wearing his traditional turban when other students perpetrated racial discrimination just a block away from Kentridge High School, where the boy used to study.

I have seen news reports about the beating of a Sikh boy in US. I have asked @IndianEmbassyUS to send me a report on the incident. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 4, 2017

The assault on the Indian-origin kid that happened last week has drawn a lot of criticism and outrage from the boy’s family. The boy was assaulted on the road while his classmates video-recorded the incident and posted it on the social platform, Snapchat. The clip shows a classmate of the Sikh boy following him and then suddenly knocking him down on the ground. The classmate then punches and kicks the Sikh boy several times while the boy pleads and tries to protect his head. However, the school has refuted any reports of the incident being sprouted from hate but hinted that the assault may be the case of hate speech generated online.

Family of this #KentRidge high school freshman fear their sons attack caught on #Snapchat was racially driven. Story in minutes on #KIRO7 pic.twitter.com/7gpE09s1YD — KIRO 7 Jussero (@JJusseroKIRO7) November 1, 2017

Times Of India reports that the boy father, who preferred anonymity, said that the reason has to be racism behind the hate crime and that the boy was only targeted because he was from Indian-origin. The father said, “I am feeling so, so bad because this happened with my son, He never interacted with this guy. He never know his name, I don’t want to see this happen again with my son or anyone else. I don’t want to see this.”

After the incident generated a lot of criticism, the school authorities have assured the family that the classmate who attacked and filmed the act will be punished.