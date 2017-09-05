Video of Nirmala Sitharaman goes viral, and the reason will leave you admirably awed

Sitharaman was a high profile minister at the Commerce ministry before being named as Defence minister. But before that she had other pressing engagements too, of the homely kind. (Youtube)

PM Narendra Modi picked Nirmala Sitharaman as India’s new Defence Minister of India. With that elevation she also became the first full-time woman Defence minister of the country. Sitharaman was a high profile minister at the Commerce ministry before being named as Defence minister. But before that she had other pressing engagements too, of the homely kind. Well, to cut it short, Sitharaman was caught doing household chores! And that too, making something that will make your mouth water instantly. The video that has gone viral on social media platforms showed the minister engaged in the preparation of avakai (mango pickle) at her home in Hyderabad. The video was posted by her husband Parakala Prabhakar who is now Communications Adviser to the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

In fact, the video was published on YouTube much before she was part of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA governemnt at the Centre by Prabhakar on May 16, 2013.

Watch This:



Soon after her appointment, the video of Sitharaman making achaar went viral. She can be seen sitting on the floor along with her mother, dressed in a simple salwaar kameez and preparing mouth-watering avakai – Telugu for mango pickle. This was enough to send the social media into a frenzy.

The articulate 58-year-old Sitharaman was an influential BJP spokesperson during the 2014 Modi campaign. Her appointment was Defence Minister was delivered as the biggest surprise in a Cabinet rejig that saw nine new ministers being sworn in, elevating some of the BJP leaders to key berths and inducting new members with an eye on the 2019 polls.