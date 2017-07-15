Vice Presidential elections 2017: Will be happy to meet AIADMK leaders, says Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, had yesterday written to the AIADMK factions, led by Palaniswami and former chief minister O Panneerselvam respectively, seeking their support in the August 5 vice-presidential election. (Image Source: PTI)

Opposition nominee for the vice president’s post Gopalkrishna Gandhi today said he would be happy to meet the AIADMK leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami, to seek support for his candidacy. Asked if he had plans to meet the leaders of the AIADMK, the former West Bengal governor told PTI, “I am in correspondence with them, but as of now, there is no plan to meet them. Should it be necessary, I will be very happy to meet them, including Palaniswami.” Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, had yesterday written to the AIADMK factions, led by Palaniswami and former chief minister O Panneerselvam respectively, seeking their support in the August 5 vice-presidential election.

On July 13, he had called on DMK chief M Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence here in the presence of DMK working president M K Stalin and his sister and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi to seek support for his candidature. Gandhi, who has the backing of 18 opposition parties including the DMK, said he also intended to get in touch with the lawmakers of various political parties to seek their support. The JD(U), which had broken ranks with the opposition parties to back NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the July 17 presidential election, also has endorsed Gandhi’s name for the post of vice-president. The AIADMK factions have already announced their support to Kovind in the presidential poll.