Ministers congratulate Venkaiah Naidu on assuming office of vice president

A number of ministers congratulated M. Venkaiah Naidu, after he was sworn in as the 13th Vice-President of India today. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Home Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated M. Venkaiah Naidu after he assumed office on Friday. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The country has got an excellent and deserving Vice-President in Naidu. I send out my heartiest congratulations to him.” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Naidu has a deep knowledge of the polity, parliamentary norms and the diversity of India. He said, “With his experience, he will add great value to the office of the Vice-President in India and the chairman of the Rajya Sabha. I send my warm greetings to him,”

Earlier in the day, Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu was sworn-in as the 13th Vice President of India today, succeeding Hamid Ansari, in a glittering ceremony today. President Ram Nath Kovind administered him the oath of office and secrecy at Rashtrapati Bhavan here. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee and former union minister Naidu was elected as the 13th Vice President of India with 516 votes. Opposition nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi secured 244 votes out of 760 valid votes.