Vice Presidential election: Gopalkrishna Gandhi to file nomination papers on July 18

The joint opposition candidate for the post of vice president Gopalkrishna Gandhi is likely to file his nomination papers on Tuesday, in the presence of top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

The joint opposition candidate for the post of vice president Gopalkrishna Gandhi is likely to file his nomination papers on Tuesday, the last date for doing so, in the presence of top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Sources said Gopalkrishna Gandhi, whose candidature was endorsed by 18 non-NDA parties, including the JD-U, will also be accompanied by top opposition leaders, including those from the Left parties and TMC. “I will file my nomination papers on Tuesday,” he told PTI. The original plan, sources said, was to file the papers tomorrow but it was delayed by a day in view of the presidential election on July 17. His name was earlier approved unanimously on July 11 at a meeting of 18 opposition parties chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, which was also attended by the JD-U. The JD-U had broken ranks with the opposition on the presidential election when it decided to support the ruling NDA’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind. Gopalkrishna Gandhi will also start his campaign soon after filing his nomination for the vice presidential election to be held on August 5.