Vice Presidential Election 2017: Venkaiah Naidu to file nomination today as NDA pick

Vice Presidential Election 2017: Senior BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu, who has been nominated as the NDA vice presidential candidate on Monday, will file his nomination today.

Vice Presidential Election 2017: Senior BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu, who has been nominated as the NDA vice presidential candidate on Monday, will file his nomination today. Soon after being named as the ruling party’s candidate, Naidu yesterday resigned as the minister in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, a PTI report said. He was holding portfolios of Information and Broadcasting, and Housing and Urban Affairs.

Earlier, the BJP Parliamentary board named chose him as the NDA candidate against Opposition backed Gopalkrishna Gandhi. “Although Naidu was not required to resign technically, he has tendered his resignation to set high political standards as he has entered the electoral fray (for vice presidential position)” the agency quoted a source as saying.

During the BJP Parliamentary board meet, his name was proposed by Union Minister JP Nadda. After the meeting BJP president Amit Shah officially announced the decision. Announcing his name, Shah said that he will file his nomination on Tuesday morning. Before his name was announced, there were reports that the party was likely to pick a candidate from a region where it has been weak traditionally in order to send a positive message, PTI.

Before being named as NDA vice presidential candidate, Venkaiah Naidu was s serving as Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation and Parliamentary Affairs. He was also an active participant in party’s key decisions. Soon after his name was announced, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Naidu, calling it a “matter of great happiness”. Speaking to ANI, he said that “a farmer’s son will become the next Vice President, Venkaiah ji is a dedicated person.” Expressing his happiness, Andhra Pradesh Chieh Minister Chandrababu Naidu told ANI that “experienced and veteran Venkaiah Naidu is suitable for the role of vice president in all ways”.