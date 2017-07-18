Vice Presidential election 2017: Venkaiah Naidu quits as Union minister after being nominated NDA pick for post

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu being offered sweets by his wife Usha at his home, after he was announced as the NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Vice Presidential election 2017: Union minister Venkaiah Naidu has quit as Information and Broadcasting, and Housing and Urban Affairs in the wake of being nominated as the NDA candidate for the vice presidential election today. He had been nominated by the BJP Parliamentary board attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and others in a meeting today – his chances of winning the poll are better than average. A PTI source has said that Naidu has tendered his resignation, he was holding two portfolios of.

“Although Naidu was not required to resign technically, he has tendered his resignation to set high political standards as he has entered the electoral fray (for vice presidential position)” PTI quoted the source as saying.