Vice Presidential election 2017: Venkaiah Naidu nominated as NDA candidate, BJP chief Amit Shah announces

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu has been announced as the NDA candidate for the poll to face UPA pick Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

Venkaiah Naidu's name was proposed by Union Minister JP Nadda and during his press meet, Amit Shah officially announced the decision. (ANI)

Vice Presidential election 2017: Union minister Venkaiah Naidu has been announced as the NDA candidate for the poll to face UPA pick Gopal Krishna Gandhi. Venkaiah’s name was proposed by Union Minister JP Nadda and during a press meet on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah officially announced the decision. At present, Venkaiah is serving as the Urban Development Minister. A day after the announcement made, Naidu will file his nomination papers on Tuesday. He is also expected to resign from his post.