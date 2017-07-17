Vice presidential election 2017: Modi, Shah team announces Venkaiah Naidu as NDA candidate

The decision was taken after PM Narendra Modi chaired the BJP Parliamentary Board meet. (PTI)

It’s official now! The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA on Monday announced Venkaiah Naidu as their candidate for the next vice president of India. The decision was taken after PM Narendra Modi chaired the BJP Parliamentary Board meet. Announcing the big development, BJP chief Amit Shah said, “Naidu has been picked as NDA candidate.” “He will fill nomination on Tuesday at 11 AM,” Shah added.

Earlier, PTI had reported that there is speculation that the saffron party may pick a candidate from a region where it has been traditionally weak so as to send out a positive message. Its chief Amit Shah had identified states like Kerala, Telangana and West Bengal as the new growth region for the party.

Earlier, on July 11, eighteen opposition parties had decided to field former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their joint candidate for the post of vice president. The development was confirmed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. “The 18 opposition parties have unanimously agreed to field Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their joint candidate for the vice presidential election. We spoke to him. He has agreed to be the joint opposition candidate,” the Congress president said after the meeting. Opposition leaders, including AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and TMC’s Derek O’Brien, called the former governor from the meeting to seek his consent.

The election for the post of vice president, who is the chairman of Rajya Sabha, if required, will take place on August 5. Votes will be counted the same evening. July 18 is the last date for filing of nominations.